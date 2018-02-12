Rectrix Aviation has received authorization from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to fly its charter jet fleet from Ronald Reagan National Airport, becoming one of a select number of general aviation operators to hold the distinction due to strict security measures required by federal regulators at the airport, the company said. Washington D.C. is a key destination with close proximity to federal offices, the White House and the U.S. Capitol, the company said.
