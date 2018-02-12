Quiet Technology Aerospace has received a Supplemental Type Certificate for its fifth airframe-specific carbon-fiber engine inlet replacement barrel. The STC offers a solution to the issue of engine inlet cowl inner barrel corrosion that impacts Challenger 300/350 aircraft. The product is lighter weight carbon graphite composite barrel that terminates the issue, the company said. It offers solutions for the Learjet 60, Gulfstream 280, Hawker 1000 and Falcon 2000EX/LX and is working on the ...
