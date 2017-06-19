PWI in Wichita has received PMA approval for its new 1495 LED replacement reading light for aircraft. The lights operate at lower temperatures than incandescent bulbs and will last more than 100,000 hr., the company said. Its 303 model has received approval and it has a line of “plug-’n-play” LED cabin lighting retrofits for King Air 300, 200, 100 and 90 aircraft.
