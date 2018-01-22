Private Jet Card Comparisons, a buyer’s guide to private membership card programs, has launched Corporate Gift and Affiliate Subscription programs. The website compares more than 100 jet card programs by more than 65 providers. Corporate Gift subscriptions are designed for companies to give to affluent clients and other clients who travel privately, while affiliate referral subscriptions allow publishers and “influencers” who have readers and followers interested in private ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Private Jet Card Comparisons Add Corporate Gift, Affiliate Programs".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.