Premium Jet is the first Swiss air charter operator to achieve an Argus Platinum Rating. The rating is awarded to operators that demonstrate successful adoption of industry best safety practices in their operations and maintenance. Maine Aviation Aircraft Charter in Portland, Maine, a subsidiary of MAC Air Group, was also awarded an Argus Platinum Rating.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Premium Jet, Maine Aviation Earn Argus Platinum Ratings".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.