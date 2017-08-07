Polaris Aero, a provider of software for improved flight risk management, is offering Vector SMS, an aviation safety management system to help flight departments operate safely and comply with SMS protocols. The software goes beyond checklists and pages of protocol to provide interactive and customized safety recommendations. Vector SMS is available in three subscription options and includes issue reporting, hazard tracking, emergency response planning, automated read and acknowledge, an SMS ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Polaris Aero Launches Vector SMS Safety Software".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.