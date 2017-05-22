Phillips 66 Aviation has expanded the number of eligible organizations included in its Compassion Flight Fuel Rebate Program. Aviation Angels of Hope, Aviation in Action and Children’s Flight of Hope have been added to its roster to more than 30 eligible organizations. The program offers pilots a $1 per gallon aviation fuel rebate when they provide free air transportation to seriously ill children and adults to medical facilities and hospitals in the country. It also supports charities ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Phillips 66 Aviation Expands Compassion Flight Fuel Rebate Program".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.