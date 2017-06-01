Philadelphia Gear Corp., a brand of Timken Gears and Services Inc., of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, has been awarded a $98,099,229 firm-fixed-price contract modification by the U.S. Navy for three shipsets of Main Reduction Gears (MRGs) for DDG 51 (Arleigh Burke) class guided missile destroyers, the Pentagon said May 30. The MRG is the set of gears that transmit the power from two main propulsion gas turbines to the propulsion shaft. Each DDG 51 class destroyer has two gear sets, one for ...
