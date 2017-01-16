John Pope, instrumental in the growth and development of the National Business Aviation Association and the business aviation industry beginning in the 1960s, died Jan. 8. Pope’s responsibilities included membership recruitment and retention, annual meeting and convention management and operational guidance for members. He retired from NBAA in 1984 as vice president of membership services before founding his own company that provided guidance to aviation department managers. He also ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Passings".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.