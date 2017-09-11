Nigerian aviation transportation supplier Pan African has reached 27,000 hr. of operation on its Bell 407 helicopter, making it the highest number of flying hours on a Bell 407 in the world. Pan African transports Nigerian oil and gas industry passengers and freight to onshore and offshore platforms, drilling rigs and wellheads.
