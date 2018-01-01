Piper Aircraft has expanded OK Aviation Sales territory to include Bulgaria and Romania, the companies said. OK Aviation has been a Piper dealer for almost 20 years, providing sales and support to the Czech Republic, Hungary and the Slovak Republic.
