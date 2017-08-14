Northstar Aviation at Theodore-Francis Green International Airport in Providence, Rhode Island, now has on-site U.S. Customs. Federal inspection Services is available inside the fixed base operation for convenience in international travel. It also offers notary services, concierge services, reservation assistance, catering, limo services, a lounge, maintenance, fueling services and other services.
