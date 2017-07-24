Nomad Aviation, based in Zurich, Switzerland, has added three aircraft to its CAMO (Continued Airworthiness Management Organization) services portfolio. The aircraft include a Cessna Citation CJ1, CJ2+ and Dassault Falcon 50 and are covered through the company’s CAMO certificate. Nomad offers aircraft management and charter services.
