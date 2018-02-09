Last year 275 people were rescued within the U.S. and its surrounding waters with the help of National Oceanic and Atmospheric (NOAA) satellites, the agency announced Feb. 8. Of those rescued, 186 were in water, 15 were from aviation incidents and 74 were on land using personal locator beacons (PLBs), NOAA says. NOAA’s satellites are part of the Cospas-Sarsat international search-and-rescue tracking network, which uses U.S. and international satellites to detect distress signals from ...
