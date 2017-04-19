Netherlands aerospace laboratory NLR has launched the Trawa project to establish standards for unmanned aircraft detect-and-avoid (DAA) systems, commissioned by the European Defense Agency and funded by the European Union. Trawa is part of a pilot project under which the EU is funding defense research for the first time. Running to May 2018, with a budget of €433,000, ($464,500) Trawa aims to define “well clear” boundaries—the safe separation distance that UAVs must ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "NLR Leads First EU-Funded Defense Research".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.