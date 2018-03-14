The advanced NASA/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-S, launched March 1 from Cape Canaveral, has achieved geostationary orbit and been redesignated GOES 17. The milestone sets the stage for six months of instrument and operational checkout at 90 deg. west longitude, according to the prelaunch plan outlined by Joe Pica, director of the National Weather Service Office of Operations. By late this year, GOES 17 is to be relocated to ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "New GOES Satellite Ready For Checkout".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.