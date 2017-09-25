The National Business Aviation Association announced the 2018 dates for its regional forums. They will be held Jan. 24 in West Palm Beach, Florida; June 21 in White Plains, New York, and Sept. 6 in San Jose, California. The forums provide educational sessions, networking and a static display and vendor exhibits.
