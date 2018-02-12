The National Business Aviation Association’s Young Professionals in Business Aviation is accepting nominations for its first Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40 to recognize accomplishments of those who have demonstrated commitment to the industry, the association said. Nominations are accepted through June 30. Business aviation offers “remarkable opportunities for young people to build satisfying careers,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen.
