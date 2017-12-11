The National Air Transportation Association is urging the House and Senate to retain a provision included in the House tax bill providing for the immediate expensing of new and used equipment as it works to resolve differences between two tax reform bills. A Senate bill excludes used property. The trade group is also asking that a Senate provision clarifying the tax treatment of aircraft management services be included in a joint bill.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "NATA Seeks Retention Of Two Provisions In Final Tax Reform Bill".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.