Gary Dempsey has been named president of the National Air Transportation Association, succeeding Martin (Marty) Hiller, who assumed the role in 2016. Dempsey has served on NATA’s board of directors for six years and as its chair in 2014. He will begin his new duties on October 1. The transition follows a succession plan set by the Board. Most recently, Dempsey served as vice president of sales in the Americas for Jet Aviation.
