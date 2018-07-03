NASA is renewing its contract with Caltech of Pasadena, California, for oversight of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory under a longstanding Federally Funded Research and Development Center (FFRDC) model. Effective Oct. 1, the new five-year base agreement is valued at $15 billion, with options for five one-year extensions that would increase the total to $30 billion. The JPL award, announced June 29, comes on the heels of a June 21 White House Office of Management and Budget directive to NASA to ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "NASA Extends Caltech Management Of JPL".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.