NanoRacks LLC logged the first deployments from the International Space Station of 6U CubeSats in the more mission-capable 2U-by-3U form factor early Nov. 21, using a “doublewide” version of the Houston-based company’s CubeSat Deployer. The launches included the NASA Ames/Stanford University Medical School EcAMSat, an investigation into accelerated E. coli bacteria growth in low gravity and possible antibiotic countermeasures; Asteria, a NASAJPL technology demonstrator for ...
