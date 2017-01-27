SpaceX founder Elon Musk is fast becoming an innovation adviser to the Trump White House. On at least his third visit to President Donald Trump or his top advisers since Nov. 8, Musk sat one seat away from Trump as the new president met with business executives in the Roosevelt Room on Jan. 23. SpaceX took off as an alternate launch services provider under President Barack Obama, whose “New Space” administration funneled billions in launch and commercial-services contracts to the ...