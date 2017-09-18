The Kansas Aviation Museum will honor Jack Pelton, Experimental Aircraft Association CEO and former Cessna Aircraft executive, as he is inducted Nov. 11 into the Kansas Aviation Hall of Fame at the museum’s gala. Walt House will be awarded the Kansas Aviation Honor Award. House, who died this year, was an aviation historian and dedicated museum volunteer.
