MSB Group is providing engineering design and manufacturing of interior monuments for a number of cabin interior projects for Field Aviation in Canada. Field Aviation was looking for a partner that could manage the engineering, manufacturing and delivery of the interior monuments so their team could focus on other aspects of the aircraft modification.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "MSB Group Provides Engineering Design For Field Aviation Projects".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.