[Editor's Note: Other profiles of major aircraft platforms are available to subscribers of the Aviation Week Intelligence Network, awin.aviationweek.com.] The Mitsubishi F-2 is a multi-role fighter based on the Lockheed Martin F-16. The aircraft is powered by a single General Electric F110-129 turbofan engine, built locally under license by IHI. As of January 2018, the Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF) operated 88 F-2s ...
