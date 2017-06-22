Cyberbit’s cyber-range emulates flight simulators in an attempt to help commanders “see” cyberdefense in context.
For at least the whole of the current century, militaries have understood the critical role cyberdefense plays in every aspect of operations. Yet most military organizations appear reluctant to train for network defense outside of specialist cyber units. Unlike with land, sea, air and space, cyberwarfare cannot be conducted only by specialists. Mistakes in configuration or operation of any device connected to a military network could allow an adversary to gain access. The whole force has to ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Militaries, Industry Grapple With Cybersecurity Conundrum".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.