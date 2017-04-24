Meghna Aviation has ordered a Bell 429 twin helicopter for corporate, leisure and utility charter. The aircraft will be based in Bangladesh. Meghna currently operates a Bell 407GX. Bell has delivered two Bell 429 helicopters to PT Carpediem Mandiri. The aircraft will be used for flight calibration operations throughout Indonesia. It will also be used for helicopter ground instrument landing and departing systems at airports, heliports and helipads.
