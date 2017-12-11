Med-Trans Corp. has moved its headquarters and 70 employees from Lewisville, Texas, to new facilities at the Denton Enterprise Airport in Texas. The 31,500-sq.-ft. facility includes 24,000 sq. ft. of office and classroom space and 7,500 sq. ft. of hangar space. The facility is the air medical transport company’s principal base of operations and includes its operational control center, maintenance control center and communications center. It also houses flight operations, maintenance ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Med-Trans Moves To New Denton, Texas, Headquarters".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.