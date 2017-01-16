James Mattis, the retired Marine general chosen to become the next defense secretary, expressed absolute support for the NATO alliance and skepticism regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin during his Jan. 12 Senate confirmation hearing. In an exchange with Chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.), Mattis named Russia, global terrorism and China’s actions in the South China Sea top threats to the U.S. McCain pointed out that the last three presidents have taken office optimistic about ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Mattis Skeptical On Russia".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.