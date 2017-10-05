Russian Helicopters has delivered two Mi-35M attack helicopters to Mali under a contract with Rosoboronexport. “I am confident that the helicopters we delivered will help Mali to protect its sovereignty and fight against the universal threat of terrorism,” Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev says. The Mi-35M can carry up to eight soldiers with weapons, 1,500 kg (3,300 lb.) of cargo and up to 2,400 kg in an external sling. It has a maximum takeoff weight of 12,000 kg in a ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Mali Receives Two Mi-35M Attack Helicopters".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.