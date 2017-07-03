Mahindra Aerospace’s Airvan 10 has earned FAR 23 type certification from the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority. The approval allows it to expand markets and to increase regional connectivity to areas where AvGas is a constraint, the company said. The 10-seat turboprop has also received FAA certification. Delivery of the first aircraft to customers is expected in early 2018.
