Mahindra Aerospace has selected Hartzell Propeller’s three-blade, 84-in.-dia. aluminum propeller for its 10-seat single-engine Airvan 10 aircraft, which was certified in 2017. The propeller is constant speed, feathering, reversing and optimized for improved climb rates, Hartzell said.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Mahindra Aerospace Selects Hartzell Propeller For Airvan 10".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.