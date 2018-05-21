PWI and Madera Jet Center, a California fixed base operator, have signed an agreement for Madera Jet Center to become an authorized installation center for PWI’s LED product lines. Madera will offer PWI upgrades to a variety of piston aircraft, turboprops and business jets. Madera offers PWI’s line of LED cabin lighting retrofits for King Air 90, 100, 200 and 300 aircraft.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Madera Jet Center Becomes PWI Authorized Installation Center".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.