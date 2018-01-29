The Living Legends of Aviation has renamed its award honoring aviation entrepreneurs after Kenn Ricci, founder of Directional Aviation. The award will be called the Kenn Ricci Lifetime Aviation Entrepreneur Award. Bigelow Aerospace founder Robert Bigelow was slated to receive the 2018 award. More than 700 people attended the ceremony.
