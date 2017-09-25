Liberty Jet is adding a Citation XL medium-size business jet to its charter fleet in the Boston area to support growth in its business. The jet will be based in Bedford, Massachusetts. The aircraft is equipped with Wi-Fi. Since it opened its Boston-area office, the company has posted triple-digit growth in its charter brokerage business. Liberty Jet is seeking to acquire more managed aircraft in the Boston area to serve the increase in demand. It is seeking aircraft owners looking to offset ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Liberty Jet Adds Citation XL To Charter Fleet".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.