King Aerospace Commercial Corp., based in Ardmore, Oklahoma, has obtained AS9110 Rev. C certification for its FAA repair station following a series of independent audits. The standards are managed by the International Aerospace Quality Group. King is one of 42 companies worldwide to have complied with the revised industry quality standards.
