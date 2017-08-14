Julie O’Brien has been promoted to general manager of ProJet Aviation, a fixed base operation at Leesburg Executive Airport in Virginia. Tina Gray has been promoted as controller. O’Brien joined ProJet in 2008 and most recently served as director of FBO operations. Gray joined the company in 2012 as accounting manager.
