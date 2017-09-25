JetSuite has added a 13-seat Embraer Legacy 650 large cabin aircraft to its fleet of private jets. The aircraft joins JetSuite’s fleet of four Phenom 100s, six Citation CJ3s and Embraer E135 jets. The Legacy 650 is the first aircraft to join the company’s new Aircraft Management Program, which allows aircraft owners to choose three options when they put their aircraft in the management program.
