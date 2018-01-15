JetNet is introducing a new service called Aircraft Flight Activity/Utilization Program. The company provides aircraft activity details by owner/operator, serial number and fleet with a fuel and technology stop finder to identify where aircraft make fueling stops. The new program provides top airport pairs and top serial number, makes, models and manufacturers by route across North America and Europe. JetNet is demonstrating the program at the NBAA Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "JetNet Rolls Out New Service".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.