JetLoan Capital closed 10 aircraft loan transactions in June, the company said. Transactions included two Cirrus SR22s, two Beechcraft Bonanzas, one Cessna 414, one Piper Dakota and one Pitts experimental aircraft. It also funded transactions of one midsize business jet and two light jets.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "JetLoan Capital Closes 10 Transactions In June".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.