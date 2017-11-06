JetCraft has partnered with Aerolineas Ejecutivas to expand its presence in Latin America. Under the partnership, the aircraft sales division of Aerolineas Ejecutivas, based in Toluca, Mexico, will operate as a Jetcraft authorized representative in Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and the “Latin markets in Florida and Texas.” JetCraft specializes in international aircraft sales.
