Jetcraft, a business aircraft sales and acquisitions company based in Raleigh, North Carolina, has opened a London office through its new UK company, Jetcraft Global (UK) Limited. The London office demonstrates its commitment to Europe and the UK, the company said. Jetcraft turned in a record year with 93 transactions completed In 2017. In the past decade, the company has completed more than 550 transactions valued at more than $10 billion, it said.
