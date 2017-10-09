JetAviva has become an authorized sales representative for Tamarack Active Winglets, the companies announced. The winglets are FAA and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approved for installation on the Cessna CJ, CJ1, CJ1+ and M2 business jets. Certifications for the CJ2, CJ2+ and CJ3 and CJ3+ are expected in the first quarter of 2018. The winglet system reduces fuel burn and increases performance, it said.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "JetAviva Becomes Tamarck Winglet Representative".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.