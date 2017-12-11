Jet Aviation’s maintenance facility at Moscow Vnukovo has received Federal Air Transport Agency approval in Russia for Federal Aviation Rules 285 (FAP-285), confirming adherence to all Russian civil aviation laws. The approval allows the facility to provide line maintenance and AOG (aircraft on ground) support to Bombardier Challenger 300 series, 600 series, Global 5000/6000 and Gulfstream G550/G650 aircraft. Jet Aviation is a subsidiary of General Dynamics.
