Jet Aviation has signed a preferred fixed base operation service agreement with International Jet Management, an aircraft management and charter company in Schwechat, Austria. International Jet Management operates a fleet of more than 25 aircraft. Jet Aviation chose the company because of its extensive FBO network after a competitive selection process. Jet Aviation will be the preferred handling service provider of IJM’s fleet.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Jet Aviation Partners With International Jet Management".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.