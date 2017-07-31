Jet Aviation has expanded its flight services in the Caribbean with a new fixed base operation in San Juan, Puerto Rico, at the Luis Munoz Marin International Airport. The FBO includes a full-service U.S. Customs and Border Protection terminal and 20,000 sq. ft. of offices, a passenger lounge, flight-planning workstations, a pilot’s suite and an expanded parking ramp. The ramp is managed through an agreement with Pazos.
