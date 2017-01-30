Infinity Aircraft Services has expanded its maintenance and repair capabilities at the Gary/Chicago Airport with technicians on site at B. Coleman Aviation to provide full service, the company said. A hangar expansion project will begin in the spring in order to meet increased demand for hangar space in the Chicago area, it said. The company formed in August in a merger between Mobile Aircraft Services and B. Coleman MRO-PBI.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Infinity Aircraft Services Expands To Gary/Chicago Airport ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.