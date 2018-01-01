Howard Rubel has been named vice president of investor relations at General Dynamics. Rubel has served as managing director of investment research for Jefferies since 2004 and led the aerospace and defense industries research group. He has held similar senior positions with Schwab Soundview Capital Markets, Goldman, Sachs & Co. and C.J. Lawrence, Morgan Grenfell.
