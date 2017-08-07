Hospital Wing, a Memphis, Tennessee-based nonprofit air medical transport service, has taken delivery of a new Airbus H130 single-engine helicopter, joining three H130s already in service. The purchase is part of a long-term strategy to transition the entire fleet to the H130 model. Hospital Wing also operates three EC 130 B4s, an earlier model, and three H125s. Hospital Wing services 27 hospitals from five bases in the Mid-South region of the U.S.
